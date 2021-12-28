Analysts Set FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target at $11.40

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of OPFI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,928. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87. FG New America Acquisition has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,044,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,150,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,021,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in FG New America Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

