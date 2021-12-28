Analysts Set Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Price Target at $10.30

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

GPEAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPEAF remained flat at $$10.30 on Thursday. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.