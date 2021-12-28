Analysts Set Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Target Price at $15.14

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBLA. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TBLA stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $7.73. 13,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Taboola.com has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $11.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Taboola.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

