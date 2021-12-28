Analysts Set Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Target Price at $78.00

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on THC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

NYSE THC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,077. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.90.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,131 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,306,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% in the third quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,692,000 after purchasing an additional 77,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.