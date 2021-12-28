Analysts Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Target Price at $38.64

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.64.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of SMPL stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,241. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.05.
In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $4,716,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 12,683 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $503,768.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,624 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,888,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 71,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,648,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,863 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51,198 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
