Analysts Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Target Price at $38.64

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SMPL stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,241. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $4,716,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 12,683 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $503,768.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,624 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,888,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 71,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,648,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,863 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51,198 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

