Analysts Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Target Price at $54.58

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.58.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRMLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Desjardins increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.75 to C$66.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,169. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.74%.

