Analysts Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Target Price at $43.27

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TPI Composites by 52.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 123.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 466.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 6.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 177,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPIC opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $557.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

