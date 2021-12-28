Analyzing Datasea (DTSS) and The Competition

Datasea (NASDAQ: DTSS) is one of 389 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Datasea to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 71.6% of Datasea shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Datasea and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 0 0 0 0 N/A Datasea Competitors 2505 12733 23603 641 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 21.73%. Given Datasea’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Datasea has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Datasea has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datasea’s peers have a beta of -2.24, suggesting that their average stock price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datasea and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $170,000.00 -$4.65 million -5.21 Datasea Competitors $1.76 billion $338.44 million -37.44

Datasea’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Datasea. Datasea is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Datasea and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea -725.72% -249.35% -117.81% Datasea Competitors -126.35% -143.67% -5.84%

Summary

Datasea peers beat Datasea on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea, Inc. is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries. The company, through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd. has managed to commercialize its products to schools, public communities, governmental authorities, retail outlets, healthcare and scenic areas all over China. Datasea was founded by Zhi Xin Liu, Fu Liu, and Xing Zhong Sun on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

