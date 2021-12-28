Andrea F. Wainer Sells 13,000 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.47. 3,295,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384,935. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.76 and its 200 day moving average is $123.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $248.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

