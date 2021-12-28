Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives $117.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.08 per share, with a total value of $30,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 in the last ninety days. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Appian by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Appian by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Appian by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Appian by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Appian by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.69 and a beta of 1.78. Appian has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

