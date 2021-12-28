Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,324 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 2.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,398,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,644,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Applied Materials by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $470,810,000 after buying an additional 1,732,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $162.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

