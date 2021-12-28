AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives $102.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Macquarie started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $4,025,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,388,990 shares of company stock valued at $768,835,642.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 17.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 37.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,243,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,985,000 after purchasing an additional 335,677 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at about $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppLovin stock traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $93.19. 499,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,825. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.57. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $116.09.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

