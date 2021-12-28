Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ:APRE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. 1,056,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,825. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.06.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). Analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $108,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

