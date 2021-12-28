Archer Investment Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,245 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.2% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $180.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.53 and a 200-day moving average of $150.06. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.13. The company has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

