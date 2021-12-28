Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Major Shareholder Scott D. Sandell Sells 669,483 Shares

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,010,919.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ardelyx stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $121.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.72. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 23.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARDX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

