Arisz Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 28th (NASDAQ:ARIZU)

Arisz Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ARIZU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 28th. Arisz Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 18th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Arisz Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Arisz Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

