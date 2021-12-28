ARMOR (ARMOR) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and $143,015.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

