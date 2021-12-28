Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $118.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWI. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,403 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,589,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,060,000 after buying an additional 39,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,208,000 after purchasing an additional 45,757 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $115.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.44.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.