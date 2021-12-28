Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Up to $7.79

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $7.96. Arrival shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 24,059 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92.
About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
