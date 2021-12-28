Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Up to $7.79

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $7.96. Arrival shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 24,059 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arrival by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Arrival by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,655,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

