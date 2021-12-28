Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $45.87 on Monday. Artesian Resources has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $431.45 million, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $201,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.9% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 220,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 146,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

