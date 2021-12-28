Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2469 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 33.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.48.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.