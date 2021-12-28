Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.59

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.59 and traded as high as C$11.77. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$11.77, with a volume of 166,071 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on AX.UN. TD Securities raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 4.53.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

