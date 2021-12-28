ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 72.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $252,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $1,084,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 26.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $811.43 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $478.43 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $805.94 and a 200-day moving average of $780.27. The firm has a market cap of $332.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.71.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

