Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 282 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Novavax by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Novavax by 462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $7,544,328.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $8,579,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,180 shares of company stock worth $36,566,393 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $157.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.47. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

