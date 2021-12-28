Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.70 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

LYV opened at $120.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.68.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

