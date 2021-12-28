Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $7.31 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 31.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $424,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 8.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 28.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $413.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $388.87 and its 200-day moving average is $430.19. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.37. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.50 and a 1-year high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.33.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

