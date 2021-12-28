Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARZGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

