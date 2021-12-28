Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.71 per share, for a total transaction of $14,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE AC opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.21. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.09.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 532.84%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

