ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.06 Million

Equities analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to report sales of $185.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.28 million. ATN International reported sales of $123.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $600.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $599.41 million to $600.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $742.47 million, with estimates ranging from $737.51 million to $747.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $166.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.76 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

ATNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.35. 927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ATN International has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.20%.

In other ATN International news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in ATN International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

