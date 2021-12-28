ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.06 Million

Equities analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to report sales of $185.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.28 million. ATN International reported sales of $123.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $600.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $599.41 million to $600.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $742.47 million, with estimates ranging from $737.51 million to $747.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $166.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.76 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

ATNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.35. 927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ATN International has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.20%.

In other ATN International news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in ATN International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Earnings History and Estimates for ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

