Axe (AXE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $69,275.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $132,171.91 and $69,275.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axe has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.70 or 0.00440754 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 130.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000053 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.