Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Up 4.3%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) shares shot up 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.45. 5,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 221,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZRE. HSBC raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Azure Power Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,113,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,806,000 after purchasing an additional 122,168 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Azure Power Global by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 234,393 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,581,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Azure Power Global by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 96,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Azure Power Global by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 259,150 shares during the last quarter.
About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
Read More: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.