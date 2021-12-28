Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Up 4.3%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) shares shot up 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.45. 5,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 221,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZRE. HSBC raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Azure Power Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,113,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,806,000 after purchasing an additional 122,168 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Azure Power Global by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 234,393 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,581,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Azure Power Global by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 96,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Azure Power Global by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 259,150 shares during the last quarter.

About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

