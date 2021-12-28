Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE BCSF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,296. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 70.57%. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,586,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after buying an additional 256,082 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,349,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 349,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 131,993 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

