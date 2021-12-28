Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,166,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,671 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.46% of DXC Technology worth $45,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

