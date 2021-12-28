Base Protocol Trading 7.7% Lower This Week (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Base Protocol has a market cap of $617,246.73 and approximately $400.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00003595 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 455,680 coins and its circulating supply is 358,386 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

