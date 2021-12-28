Bbva USA Buys 1,819 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bbva USA lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bbva USA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bbva USA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $479.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $366.16 and a 1 year high of $479.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

