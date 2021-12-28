Bbva USA Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bbva USA cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Citigroup by 7.5% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $5,296,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 814,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,160,000 after acquiring an additional 71,643 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 44,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 214,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

Shares of C stock opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.67. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

