Bbva USA Lowers Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bbva USA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 579,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,183,000 after purchasing an additional 58,282 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 470,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day moving average is $75.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,207,428 shares of company stock valued at $98,083,768. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

