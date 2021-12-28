Bbva USA Sells 301 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bbva USA lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,703,000. Altarock Partners LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,204,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,996,000 after acquiring an additional 172,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,780,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. UBS Group cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $782.20.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $652.35 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.45 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $116.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $673.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $719.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

