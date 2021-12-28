Bbva USA Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bbva USA cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,828 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.0% of Bbva USA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bbva USA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $521,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,066 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $488,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $174,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,373,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $141.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

