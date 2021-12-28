Beam 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14.54 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $63.07 million and approximately $14.54 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001264 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beam has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00015929 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 65% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1,756,320,579.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1,430,302,323.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1,922,300,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 104,182,720 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.