Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Acquires New Position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 127,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

DIBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,017. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $300,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.