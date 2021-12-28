Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $5 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,891,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

XOM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,167,451. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $263.12 billion, a PE ratio of -44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

