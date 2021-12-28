Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Increases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $27,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 34.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,109 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.73.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.28. The stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,929. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $155.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,194.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

