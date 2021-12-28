Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 3,560 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $11,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Nutrien by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 57,281 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.0% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.86. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $46.60 and a 52-week high of $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.07.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

