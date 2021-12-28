Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Trims Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.9% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $73,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,204,000 after purchasing an additional 334,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.57.

Shares of SHW traded up $9.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $347.54. 445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,701. The firm has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $349.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

