Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 649 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 459.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.27%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,233 shares of company stock worth $1,274,824. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

