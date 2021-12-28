Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $60.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

