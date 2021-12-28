Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WTRG opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.57. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.26.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.2682 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.64%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

