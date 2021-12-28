Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,522 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 578,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,134,196. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.