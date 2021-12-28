Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $594,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $243.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,354. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $189.76 and a 52 week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

